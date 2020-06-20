ANSA: Coronavirus: 251 new cases in Italy, deaths up by 47

ROME. KAZINFORM The Civil Protection Department said Friday that Italy has registered 251 new cases of the coronavirus in the last 24 hours.

That is down from the 333 new cases reported on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The department said 157 of Friday's new cases, 62.5% of the total, were reported in Lombardy, the worst-hit Italian region.

It said five regions registered no new cases - Marche, Campania, Valle D'Aosta, Calabria and Basilicata.

The Civil Protection Department said that 47 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll up to 34,561.

That was down from 66 deaths on Thursday.

The department said 18 of the deaths reported on Friday were from Lombardy, compared to 36 on Thursday.

It said 181,907 people have recovered from the coronavirus here, up 1,363.on Thursday.

The department said 21,543 people are currently infected with the coronavirus in Italy, down 1,558 on Thursday.

That compares to a fall of 824 on Thursday.