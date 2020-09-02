ANSA: Coronavirus: fresh fall in new cases, 978, 8 dead

ROME. KAZINFORM Tuesday saw a fresh fall in the number of new daily cases of coronavirus in Italy, to 978, 18 fewer than Monday.

Eight people are newly dead, two more than Monday, ANSA reports.

The number of swabs taken was up to 81,050, from 58,518 Monday.

The total overall number of cases since the start of the emergency has now risen to 270,189 (+975), the health ministry said.

The death toll is now 35,491.



