ANSA: Coronavirus: New cases up to 201 in 24 hours, daily death toll rises to 30

ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry on Thursday reported 201 more coronavirus infections in Italy, up from the 187 new cases registered on Wednesday.

Of Thursday's new cases, 98, or 48.7% of the total, were in Lombardy, the worst-hit region, ANSA reports.

The ministry said 30 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours.

That compares to 21deaths on Wednesday.

The overall death toll is now 34,818.

It said Thursday's fresh 30 coronavirus victims came in just four Italian regions: Lombardy (21), Piedmont (5), Tuscany (3) and Emilia-Romagna (1) The total number of cases in Italy, counting the deceased, the currently positive and those who have recovered, has thus risen to 240,961. (ANSA).