ANSA: Coronavirus: Over 500 new cases in 24 hours

ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry said that the number of new coronavirus was up again on Thursday, crossing the 500 mark for the first time in weeks.

It said Italy has registered 523 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, up from 481 on Wednesday.

Veneto had the most new cases, 84, followed by Lombardy (74), Liguria (63) and Sicily (42).

Valle d'Aosta was the only region not to report any new cases.

The ministry said six COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours.

That was down from six deaths on Wednesday.

Italy's coronavirus death toll is now 35,225.

The total number of confirmed cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is now 252,235, ANSA reports.