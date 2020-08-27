ANSA: Coronavirus: Sharp rise in cases, +1,367, 13 more dead

ROME. KAZINFORM Wednesday saw a fresh surge in new coronavirus cases in Italy, up 1,367 compared to a rise of 878 Tuesday, the health ministry said.

It is the highest daily rise since early May, ANSA reports.

There have been 13 more COVID-related deaths in the last 24 hours, up from four Tuesday, the ministry said.

The number of swabs taken was 93,529, almost 20,000 more than Tuesday.

Before Wednesday, the highest daily rise had come Sunday, with 1,210 new cases.