ANSA: Covid: 13,720 positive, 528 victims

ROME. KAZINFORM Some 13,720 new COVID cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 528 new deaths, the health ministry said Monday.

This compared with 18,887 new cases and 564 new deaths Sunday, the ministry said, ANSA reports.

Some 111,217 swabs have been taken in the last 24 hours, and the positivity rate has risen to 12.3%.

The number of intensive care cases has fallen by 72, but hospital admissions have risen by 133.

The government has announced new measures over Christmas to ward off a feared third wave, but is easing restrictions in the run-up to the festive season.

Most of the country is set to turn yellow, in the three-tiered colour system that has been in force for the last months: yellow, orange and red.