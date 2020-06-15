ANSA: COVID-19 vaccine will be free, 1st doses in autumn –Speranza

ROME. KAZINFORM Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza and his counterparts from Germany, France and the Netherlands have, after launching a vaccine alliance several days ago, signed a contract with Astrazeneca «for the supply of up to 400 million doses of vaccine for all of the European population».

University of Oxford-Italy Link-up.

Minister Speranza announced that the candidate vaccine in question stems from University of Oxford studies and «will involve important Italian entities in the phase of development and production», ANSA reports.

Promising First Step.

Speranza said the signing of the contract was «a promising first step for Italy and for Europe.

The vaccine is the only definitive solution to COVID-19, he continued.

Right for Everyone.

In my opinion it should always be considered a global public good, a right for everyone, not a privilege for the few.

The vaccine is at an advanced stage, with tests on humans having started in April in Great Britain.

Front Line.

With the signing of this contract, Italy is on the front line of the great worldwide challenge to find a vaccine, the minister said in an interview with Corriere della Sera.

Italy is emerging from the dramatic experience of the last few months with is head held high and it is planning for its future.

«It is redemption for a country that was hit hard first and now wants to get back up». He explained that the agreement for 400 million doses includes a first batch of 60 million, «which will be available from the autumn.

The State will pay (for the vaccine). It will distributed for free, starting with the groups most at risk,« he said, giving the examples of the elderly and health workers. He said this step forward is of double value to Italy because «a significant part of the production process will take place here, thanks to two important organizations in Pomezia and Anagni.