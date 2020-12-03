ANSA: Covid: 20,709 positives in last 24 hours, 684 deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy has seen 20,709 new COVID positives in the last 24 hours, and 684 more deaths from the virus, the health ministry said Wednesday.

This compares with 19,350 new cases and 785 deaths Tuesday, ANSA reports.

The number of recovered and discharged passed 800,000, rising by 38,740 in the last 24 hours to 823,335, the ministry said.

The number of intensive care cases fell by 47 to 3,616.

The number of those hospitalised with the virus fell by 357 to 32,454.