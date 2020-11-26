EN
    12:30, 26 November 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Covid: 25,853 cases in 24 hrs, 722 dead

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy has registered some 25,853 cases in the last 24 hours, and 722 fresh victims, the health ministry said Wednesday.

    This compared with 23,232 new cases and 853 more deaths Tuesday, a record daily death toll for the second wave of the virus, ANSA reports.

    The number of intensive care patients rose by 32, from 3,816 on Tuesday to 3,848 Wednesday, the ministry said.

    Some 230,007 swabs were taken, with a ratio to positives equal to 11.24%.


