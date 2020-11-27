ANSA: Covid: 29,000 infections, Italy passes 1.5 mn case mark

ROME. KAZINFORM Some 29,003 new COVID cases have been registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday, with 822 fresh deaths.

That compares with 25,853 new cases and 722 fresh victims Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The total tally of coronavirus cases in Italy has now reached 1,509,875.

The number of intensive care patients with COVID came down for the first time in the second virus wave, by two, from 3,848 Wednesday to 3,846 Thursday.

The number of hospitalised fell for the third day running, by 275, from 34,313 to 34,038.

The number of discharged and recovered is now 661,180, some 24,031 higher than Wednesday.

The currently positive are more or less steady on 795,961.