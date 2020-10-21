EN
    21:08, 21 October 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: COVID: Cases back up to 10,874, 89 dead

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM New COVID cases in Italy went back up in the last 24 hours on Tuesday, to 10,874 from 9,338 on Monday.

    Some 144,000 swabs were taken, ANSA reports.

    There were 89 new deaths, up from 73 Monday, the health ministry said.

    Italy is seeing a spike in cases in several regions, led by Lombardy and Campania, where curfews have been ordered.

    Premier Giuseppe Conte said Tuesday that local measures must still be coordinated nationally.


