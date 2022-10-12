EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    19:19, 12 October 2022 | GMT +6

    ANSA: COVID cases up again, +37% in a week – FIASO

    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italian COVID-19 cases rose again over the last week, rising by 37% after a 39% gain in the previous week, hospital group FIASO said Wednesday, ANSA reports.

    The report dates to yesterday, Tuesday October 11.

    Almost all the latest rise is due to 'With COVID' patients, FIASO said.

    These are patients who came to hospital with other symptoms and were found to be positive to the coronavirus during routine tests.

    Cases among under 18s fell by 38% over the last week, FIASO said.




    Photo: ANSA




    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!