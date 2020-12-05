ANSA: COVID data encouraging but ‘pressure on hospitals high’ in Italy

ROME. KAZINFORM - The recent figures on COVID-19 contagion in Italy are «encouraging» but the nation's hospitals are still under «very high» pressure, according to a draft of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute's (ISS) weekly monitoring report on the coronavirus, ANSA reports.

It said the nationwide Rt reproduction number was 0.91 in the November 11-24 period, adding that it was below the crucial threshold of 1 in 16 regions/autonomous provinces.

It said the positive trend showed the the restrictions imposed by the government were having an impact.

It said the risk of COVID-19 contagion was down to moderate in most regions for the first time in two weeks and low in two regions.

It said Calabria, Puglia and Sardinia were high risk.