EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    13:44, 28 January 2023 | GMT +6

    ANSA: COVID deaths down 30%, cases down 26% in a week

    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM There was a sharp drop in the number of deaths and cases of Covid-19 in Italy in the week 20-26 January 2023, the health ministry said in its latest weekly bulletin Friday.

    There were 345 deaths with a variation of -30.3% compared to the previous week (495), while new positive cases numbered 38,168 with a variation of -26.5% compared to the week before (51,897), ANSA reports.

    Furthermore, 608,732 swabs were taken over the last week, a change of -11.4% compared to seven days ago (687,233) and the positivity rate is 6.3% with a change of -1.3 points (the previous week it was 7.6%).


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!