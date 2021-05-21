09:47, 21 May 2021 | GMT +6
ANSA: COVID hospital admissions down 61% in Italy in 6 weeks - GIMBE
ROME. KAZINFORM - The GIMBE medical foundation said Thursday that the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital in Italy has fallen by 61% in six weeks in its latest coronavirus monitoring report, ANSA reports.
It said COVID admissions to Italy's intensive-care units had fallen by 55% in this time frame in the report for the week of May 12-18.
It said the improvement reflected the effects of the nation's vaccination campaign.