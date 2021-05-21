ANSA: COVID hospital admissions down 61% in Italy in 6 weeks - GIMBE

ROME. KAZINFORM - The GIMBE medical foundation said Thursday that the number of COVID-19 patients admitted to hospital in Italy has fallen by 61% in six weeks in its latest coronavirus monitoring report, ANSA reports.

It said COVID admissions to Italy's intensive-care units had fallen by 55% in this time frame in the report for the week of May 12-18.

It said the improvement reflected the effects of the nation's vaccination campaign.