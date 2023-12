ANSA: COVID ICU occupancy stable at 17%, down in 6 regions

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's COVID ICU occupancy is stable at 17%, and down in six regions, the regional health service agency AGENAS reported Monday, ANSA reports.

The regions where it has fallen are Calabria (15%), Campania (12%), Liguria (19%), Bolzano (18%), Umbria (9%), and Veneto (16%).

It is up in Basilicata (6%), Emilia Romagna (17%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (22%), Molise (5%), and Piedmont (25%).

It is steady in 10: Abruzzo (20%), Lazio (22%), Lombardy (15%), Marche (al 21%), Trento (26%), Puglia (14%), Sardinia (15%), Sicily (19%), Tuscany (21%), and Val d'Aosta (21%).

The data refer to January 23.

The COVID occupancy rate in general wards is steady at 30% across Italy and has risen over the last 24 hours in 11 regions: Abruzzo (31%), Campania (31%), Emilia Romagna (28%), Friuli Venezia Giulia (35%), Lazio (31%), Liguria (41%), Bolzano (21%), Trento (27%), Sardinia (18%), Sicily (38%), and Valle d'Aosta (53%).

It is down in Lombardy (39%), Marche (28%), and Tuscany (26%).

And it is steady in seven regions: Basilicata (25%), Calabria (40%), Molise (10%), Piedmont (31%), Puglia (24%), Umbria (29%), and Veneto (25%).