TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
    15:20, 18 December 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: COVID: Italy registers 18,236 new cases, 683 deaths in 24 hours

    ROME. KAZINFORM The health ministry said Thursday that Italy has registered 18,236 new cases of COVID-19 in the last 24 hours.

    It said 683 COVID-19 sufferers have died here in that period of time, ANSA reports.

    The ministry said 185,320 swabs were taken, down by about 15,000 on the number done on Wednesday.

    The ratio of positive cases with respect to the total was 9.8%, up from 8.8% on Wednesday.


