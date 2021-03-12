ANSA: COVID: New cases surge above 25,000, 373 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM New cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours surged by more than 25,000 Thursday, with 373 more victims, the health ministry said.

The number of fresh cases is 25,673, up from 22,409 Wednesday, ANSA reports.

On Wednesday there were 332 more victims.

Some 372,217 tests have been carried out in Italy in the last 24 hours, up from 361,040 Wednesday.

The positivity rate has risen by 0.7%, from 6.2% to 6.9%.

Intensive care cases have risen by 266, and hospital admissions by 365.

The case tally is now 3,149,041 and the death toll 101,184.