ANSA: Dutch-Italian-German-French COVID-vaccine alliance formed

BRUSSELS. KAZINFORM The Netherlands, Italy, Germany and France have forged an alliance to seek a coronavirus vaccine, the Dutch Health Ministry said Thursday.

The four countries will negotiate with potential producers and drug companies to enable the production on European territory where possible and to ensure a sufficient quantity and possibility of access for the whole EU and low-income countries, especially in Africa, it said, ANSA reports.





The four countries, a statement from the Dutch ministry said, «are convinced that to get results a joint strategy and joint investments are needed, and they have formed an Alliance for an inclusive vaccine to accelerate the process of development and guarantee access to an effective vaccine».