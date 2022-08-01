EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:43, 01 August 2022 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Employment rate climbs to record high of 60.1% in Italy

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's employment rate reached 60.1% of the working-age population in June, the highest level on record, ISTAT said on Monday, ANSA reports.

    The national statistics agency said that, after a drop in May, the number of people in work increased again in June, going back over the 23 million mark thanks to a rise in the number of people employed on permanent contracts.
    ISTAT said the number of people in employment had risen by 400,000 (1.8%) with respect to June 2021.
    It said that the unemployment rate was steady at 8.1% in June.
    The youth unemployment rate, however rose 1.7 percentage points to 23.1%.
    ISTAT said the proportion of people who are not active on the labour market dropped by 0.2 of percentage point to 34.5%.


    Photo: ansa.it

    Tags:
    Employment World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!