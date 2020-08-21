ANSA: First virus wave not over yet - Ricciardi

ROME. KAZINFORM The first wave of the coronavirus in Italy is not over yet, health ministry consultant Walter Ricciardi said Friday.

«There is continued talk of a second wave of the virus, but in fact the first wave is actually not over yet,» he said at the annual meeting in Rimini of the influential Catholic activist group Comunione e Liberazione (CL), ANSA reports.

«We knew that easing (lockdown) measures would have consequences.

Italy on Thursday saw the highest rise in cases since lockdown, at 845, compared to 875 on May 16, two days before lockdown ended.

«The virus is dangerous in enclosed spaces,» Ricciardi went on.

«We must continue to use face masks, maintain social distancing and observe personal hygiene».

Ricciardi stressed the importance of cooperation with the EU and in particular Germany.

«The close communication between the Italian and German health ministries helped to avoid problems,» he said.

«The same (communication) did not take place with Spain, despite the friendship between the two ministers».