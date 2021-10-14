ANSA: Govt clarifies rules on Green Pass workplace obligation

ROME. KAZINFORM Premier Mario Draghi's government has issued clarification about how the obligation to have the Green Pass vaccine passport to enter all public and private workplaces will be applied when it comes into force on Friday.

People who do not have the Green Pass, which certifies that a person has been vaccinated for COVID-19, has recovered from it or has tested negative for it in the last few days, will not be allowed in their place of work but it will not be possible for them to be fired for this reason, ANSA reports.

Every day workers miss because they do not have the Green Pass will be counted as an «unjustified absence» and will not be paid, nor will it count for pension contributions or the accrual of time off for holidays.

People who go to a place of work without the Green Pass risk fines of between 600 and 1,500 euros.

Employers have the responsibility to check that staff have the Green Pass, using a special app provided by the government.

Checks should be done every on a sample of at least 20% of the workforce.

People who are unable to get vaccinated for health reasons will get a special pass and will be able to show a doctor's note to access the workplace while they wait to receive it.

The government has said that customers will not have the right to check if workers such as taxi drivers and hairdressers have the Green Pass and vice-versa.

It said that, in addition to their staff, companies will also have to check if external contractors that enter their premises have the health certificate.