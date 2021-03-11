ANSA: Govt task force to consider tougher COVID restrictions

ROME. KAZINFORM The government's 'cabina di regia' COVID-19 task force is meeting on Wednesday to assess possible new restrictions amid a rise in contagion in Italy.

The task force, which features officials from the health ministry, the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the regional governments, will look at proposed tighter restrictions from the CTS panel of experts advising the government on its response to the pandemic, ANSA reports.

The CTS has proposed closing down all non-essential shops and activities at weekends, along the lines of the restrictions imposed during the Christmas holidays, given the rise in contagion The idea is to further prevent contact between people to combat infection, even in moderate-coronavirus risk yellow zones.

The panel also proposed tougher measures in high-contagion risk red zones like those adopted a year ago in the northern town of Codogno, which was sealed off after becoming one of the nation's first coronavirus hotspots.