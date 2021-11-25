ANSA: Govt to bring in 'Super Green Pass’

ROME. KAZINFORM Premier Mario Draghi's executive on Wednesday brought in in a 'Super Green Pass' system that will exclude people who are not vaccinated for COVID-19 from many activities.

The measures were unanimously approved by a cabinet meeting. Sources said after the meeting that the measures would last from December 6 to January 15, but could then be extended if necessary, ANSA reports.

The Green Pass will also be required for local public transport, sources said after the cabinet meeting.

The 'Super Green Pass', which would only be granted to the vaccinated and those who have recovered from the coronavirus, would be needed to take part in social, cultural and sporting activities even in low-COVID-risk white zones, although not to access work places.

Draghi's cabinet passed the new rules, aimed at preventing contagion as the nation is hit by the fourth wave of the coronavirus.

The new system would mean that, even if a region moves up to being a moderate-risk yellow zone or a medium-high-risk orange zone, there would not be any curtailment on shops, bars, restaurants and cultural and leisure activities, as long as the people involved have the Super Green Pass.

However, all non-essential shops and activities would be halted for everyone, as in the past, if a region is classed as a high-risk red zone.

Furthermore, people will have to wear facemasks outside if an area is a yellow zone or higher, the sources said.

The new system would come into force on December 6, the sources said.

At the moment the Green Pass shows that a person is vaccinated for COVID-19, has recovered from the virus in the last six months, or has tested negative in the last few days.

So it is possible for unvaccinated people to obtain a Green Pass but they need to keep having tests every few days to get a new one.

The Green Pass is currently needed to do a wide variety of activities in Italy, including to access cinemas, theatres and sporting venues, to travel on inter-regional trains and domestic flights, to sit at tables inside bars and restaurants, and to access places of work.

The government is also set make vaccination for COVID-19 obligatory for teachers and police officers from December 15, the sources said.

At the moment, health workers and care-home workers are the only groups of workers in Italy obliged to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Furthermore, the government is set to make having a third COVID vaccine obligatory for health workers.