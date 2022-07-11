ANSA: Hottest heatwave yet to hit Italy Thursday

ROME. KAZINFORM - The hottest heatwave yet to hit Italy this summer will arrive in the Bel Paese Thursday, forecaster Antonio Sanò said Monday, ANSA reports.

Italy had had a break in the muggy 'afa' heat thanks to an anticyclone from the Azores that has brought temperatures down in the last few days, Sanò said.

But Thursday's fierce heat will push the mercury back up to 38 C in most parts, he said.

It will be even hotter, up to 41-42 C, in the northern plains and the interiors of Sardinia and Sicily, Sanò said.

The heat wave will last until the end of the month, he said.













Photo: www.ansa.it