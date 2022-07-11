EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:41, 11 July 2022 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Hottest heatwave yet to hit Italy Thursday

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM - The hottest heatwave yet to hit Italy this summer will arrive in the Bel Paese Thursday, forecaster Antonio Sanò said Monday, ANSA reports.

    Italy had had a break in the muggy 'afa' heat thanks to an anticyclone from the Azores that has brought temperatures down in the last few days, Sanò said.
    But Thursday's fierce heat will push the mercury back up to 38 C in most parts, he said.
    It will be even hotter, up to 41-42 C, in the northern plains and the interiors of Sardinia and Sicily, Sanò said.
    The heat wave will last until the end of the month, he said.





    Photo: www.ansa.it

    Tags:
    World News ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!