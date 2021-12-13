ANSA: ICU COVID occupancy up in 8 regions of Italy, 20% in Trento

ROME. KAZINFORM - ICU COVID-19 occupancy is up in eight regions, and as high as 20% in Trento, the AGENAS regional health service agency said Monday, ANSA reports.

The other regions are Marche (14%), Lazio (12%), Piedmont and Umbria (both 8%), and Campania, Sicily and Tuscany (all three 6%).

AGENAS compared the data on December 12 with those of the previous day.

The COVID ICU occupancy rate is down in Calabria (11%), Liguria (12%) , and Bolzano (19%).

It is steady, but above the key 10% threshold, in Friuli (15%) and Veneto (13%).

Regions are considered to be at risk of changing COVID risk colour if their ICU COVID occupany rates are above 10% for some time, and if their general ward occupancy rates are above 15%.