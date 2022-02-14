EN
    19:07, 14 February 2022 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Initial tests on COVID-19 'super-vaccine' positive- ISS

    ROME. KAZINFORM A pre-clinical trial conducted on mice by Italy's Higher Health Institute (ISS) on a new COVID-19 'super-vaccine' has given positive results, according to a paper published in the Viruses journal.

    The vaccine takes a new approach as it is based on a protein common to all the variants of SARS -CoV-2, ANSA reports.

    So it is designed to be effective against all the variants and give lasting protection.

    The tests were done by researchers from the ISS's National Centre for Global Health (Centro Nazionale per la Salute Globale).


