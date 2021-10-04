ANSA: Investigators working to find cause of Milan jet crash

ROME. KAZINFORM - Investigators worked throughout the night at the scene of where a private jet crashed into an empty building in Milan on Sunday, killing all eight people on board, to establish what was the cause of the accident, ANSA reports.

Romanian billionaire Dan Petrescu and a one-year-old child were among the victims.

The jet crashed shortly after taking off from Milan's Linate airport, with Olbia in Sardinia the destination.

The death toll would have been even worse if the building, which was being renovated, had not been empty.

Investigators have recovered the jet's black box.