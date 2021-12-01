ANSA: Italian govt considering making masks obligatory outside

ROME. KAZINFORM - Health Undersecretary Andrea Costa said Tuesday that the government was considering making facemasks obligatory outdoors as part of the effort to combat COVID-19 contagion, something Italy's mayors have called for over the Christmas period, ANSA reports.

«We are facing a period in which it is reasonable to think that there will be a greater concentration of people on our streets,» Costa told RAI television.

«Obviously we are reflecting on this and we will assess things over the next few days».

When asked about the new Omicron variant of the coronavirus, Costa said that, at the moment, it does not seem to be «particularly serious» in terms of its level of dangerousness, while adding that it is necessary to wait for 10-15 days to have a clearer picture.