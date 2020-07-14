19:22, 14 July 2020 | GMT +6
ANSA: Italian govt to extend anti-COVID restrictions until July 31
ROME. KAZINFORM - Health Minister Roberto Speranza on Tuesday will present a new government decree extending the restrictions currently in force to combat the spread of the coronavirus until July 31, ANSA reports.
The measures include the obligation to wear facemasks on public transport, in shops, public offices, hospitals and clinics, and workplaces where it is not possible for people to be at least one metre apart from each other.