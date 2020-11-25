EN
    21:39, 25 November 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Italian Health Minister to present vaccine plant Dec 2

    ROME. KAZINFORM Health Minister Roberto Speraza said Wednesday he will present the Italian government's COVID vaccine plan on December 2, ANSA reports.

    There are at least three vaccines that are showing great promise in final trials including one, Oxford University-AstraZeneca's, involving Italian firms IRBM and Catalent.
    Speranza said «The purchase of the vaccine will be centralized, I have very great faith in the regulatory agencies set up to ensure its safety but we'll still have to resist a few months, then a new phase will be opened; we can't afford a third wave at the start of 2021.
    «COVID-219 will be defeated by scientific research,» the minister went on.

    Speranza also said the EU's bailout fund, the European Stability Mechanism (ESM), should be used to help create a new spending model for the health service.
    The ruling Democratic Party is in favour of tapping into the ESM but its senior government partner, the 5-Star Movement, is against this, saying too many strings are attached.

