    22:33, 15 April 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Italian regions OK guidelines for reopening eateries, gyms

    ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy's regions on Thursday approved guidelines for reopening restaurants, bars, shops, gyms, cinemas and theatres after COVID-linked closures, ANSA reports.

    The rules include two-metre distancing in cinemas and theatres, or a metre if face masks are worn.
    Hospitality venues with seated areas will not be allowed to serve at the bar after 14:00 according to the new rules.
    Contact sports will not be allowed.
    The reopening is expected to take place some time next month.
    The conference of regions said the reopening would take place in «conditions of safety and respecting prevention protocols».


