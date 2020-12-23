EN
    17:53, 23 December 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Italian residents to be allowed to return from UK - sources

    ROME. KAZINFORM Citizens who reside in Italy but are currently in Britain will be allowed to return, along with those who urgently need to enter the country, sources said after a meeting on Tuesday at the foreign ministry featuring officials from the health and transport ministries.

    The government has suspended flights from Britain after a new, more infectious strain of COVID-19 started to spread there. Those returning will have to have a COVID swab before departing and spend two weeks in quarantine once in Italy, the sources said, ANSA reports.


