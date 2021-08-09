EN
    21:44, 09 August 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Italy braced for more wildfires amid searing heat

    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's Civil Protection Department has warned that the risk of wildfires is set to increase throughout the nation this week, with the heatwave forecast to intensify.

    Indeed, temperatures could go over 45° in some parts of the country in the coming days, ANSA reports.

    Many regions have been hit by devastating wildfires in recent weeks, with Sardinia, Sicily and Abruzzo hit particularly hard.

    On Sunday firefighters were battling against blazes in several parts of Sicily, on the Aspromonte mountain in Calabria and in the northern province of Cesena, in Emilia-Romagna.
