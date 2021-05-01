ANSA: Italy hits half-million-COVID-jabs-a-day target

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has achieved the target the government set of ramping up its COVID-19 vaccination campaign to the degree that it is capable of giving half a million jabs in a day by the end of April, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday, ANSA reports.

«Yesterday over 500,000 vaccine doses were administered,» Speranza said Facebook.

«I thank the women and men of the national health service and all the institutions for a great team effort.

«The vaccine is the true way to emerge from these months that have been so difficult».

Over 19.4 million COVID vaccine shots have been given doses have been given in Italy and over 5.7 million people here are totally vaccinated.

British variant of COVID-19 accounted for 91.6% of cases in Italy as of April 15 while the Brazilian variant was 4.5% of the total, according to the latest snap survey by the Higher Health Institute (ISS) and the health ministry out Friday. These figures were up, respectively, from 86.7% and 4.0% in the previous snap survey on March 18.

One case of the Indian variant and 11 cases of the Nigerian variant had been detected, the report added.

The ISS and the ministry said adequate mitigation measures were needed against the variants, with particular attention for the Brazilian one.

Valle d'Aosta looks set to become a high-COVID-19-risk red zone next week, according to the latest contagion data, which the government will use in revising how regions are classified in the nation's tiered system of coronavirus restrictions. In red zones people need a good reason to be out and about and all shops selling non-essential items are closed.

On the other hand Sardinia, which is Italy's only red zone at the moment, looks set turn into an medium-high-risk orange zone, where restrictions are far less intense. The other regions are set to stay as they are, with Basilicata, Calabria, Sicily and Puglia orange and the rest of the country classed as moderate-risk yellow.

ISTAT said Friday that Italy's GDP fell by 0.4% in the first quarter of 2021 with respect to the previous three month and by 1.4% compared to the same period last year, according to preliminary data. The national statistics agency said the year-on-year drop was a big improvement on the fall of 6.6% reported in the previous quarter. It said the quarter-on-quarter drop was driven by the effects of tighter COVID-19-prevention restrictions on the tertiary sector.