    12:40, 21 June 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Italy imposes 5-day quarantine on arrivals from UK

    ROME. KAZINFORM Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday he had signed a new ordinance introducing a five-day quarantine with an obligation to have a COVID test for all those arriving in Italy from the United Kingdom, effective from Monday.

    The move comes amid a resurgence in infection figures in the UK due to the Delta (India) variant.

    Speranza added that arrivals were OK with a Green Pass from the EU, US, Canada and Japan, ANSA reports.


