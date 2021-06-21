12:40, 21 June 2021 | GMT +6
ANSA: Italy imposes 5-day quarantine on arrivals from UK
ROME. KAZINFORM Health Minister Roberto Speranza said Friday he had signed a new ordinance introducing a five-day quarantine with an obligation to have a COVID test for all those arriving in Italy from the United Kingdom, effective from Monday.
The move comes amid a resurgence in infection figures in the UK due to the Delta (India) variant.
Speranza added that arrivals were OK with a Green Pass from the EU, US, Canada and Japan, ANSA reports.