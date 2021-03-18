ANSA: Italy marks first COVID-19 victims day

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy is marking the first day of national remembrance for the victims of COVID-19 on Thursday.

It is a year ago that the Italian army had to organise a convoy of trucks to take coffins away from Bergamo, the city and province hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus, because the northern city's funeral facilities were unable to cope with the number of the dead.

Premier Mario Draghi is visiting Bergamo on Thursday and will lay a wreath at the cemetery there.

Flags are a half mast at Italian public buildings.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll is over 103,000, ANSA reports.