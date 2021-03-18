EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:23, 18 March 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Italy marks first COVID-19 victims day

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy is marking the first day of national remembrance for the victims of COVID-19 on Thursday.

    It is a year ago that the Italian army had to organise a convoy of trucks to take coffins away from Bergamo, the city and province hit hardest by the first wave of the coronavirus, because the northern city's funeral facilities were unable to cope with the number of the dead.

    Premier Mario Draghi is visiting Bergamo on Thursday and will lay a wreath at the cemetery there.

    Flags are a half mast at Italian public buildings.

    Italy's COVID-19 death toll is over 103,000, ANSA reports.


    Tags:
    World News Coronavirus in the world Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!