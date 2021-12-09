EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:13, 09 December 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Italy passes 100-million-doses mark

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected into people's arms in Italy, according to updated government data on Thursday, ANSA reports.

    It said 100,083,572 jabs had been done and 87.95% of the population aged 12 and over, over 47.5 million people, have had at least one dose.
    That still leaves over six million people in Italy who are eligible to be vaccinated but have not had a jab.
    The data showed that over 45.8 million people, or 84.86% of the population over 12, have «completed the vaccination cycle».
    Italy is set to start vaccinating five-to-11-year-olds on December 16.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!