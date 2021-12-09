ANSA: Italy passes 100-million-doses mark

ROME. KAZINFORM Over 100 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been injected into people's arms in Italy, according to updated government data on Thursday, ANSA reports.

It said 100,083,572 jabs had been done and 87.95% of the population aged 12 and over, over 47.5 million people, have had at least one dose.

That still leaves over six million people in Italy who are eligible to be vaccinated but have not had a jab.

The data showed that over 45.8 million people, or 84.86% of the population over 12, have «completed the vaccination cycle».

Italy is set to start vaccinating five-to-11-year-olds on December 16.