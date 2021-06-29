EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    16:16, 29 June 2021 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Italy passes 50-million jab mark

    None
    None
    ROME. KAZINFORM Italy will pass the 50 million COVID jab mark on Monday, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said.

    «It's a very significant figure and when we say that all of Italy is in a white zone we must start from this vaccination rollout, and insist on it, because the true weapon we have with the rise of the variants is the vaccination campaign», he said.

    The Delta (Indian) variant currently accounts for nearly 20% of new COVID cases in Italy, ANSA reports.


    Tags:
    COVID-19 World News Coronavirus in the world Healthcare Coronavirus ANSA News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!