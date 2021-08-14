ANSA: Italy records 7,409 new COVID-19 cases, 45 deaths

ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry said Friday that 7,409 new COVID-19 cases had been registered in Italy in the last 24-hour period and 45 coronavirus sufferers had died in that time, ANSA reports.

On Thursday there were 7,270 new cases and 30 deaths.

Italy's COVID-19 death toll now stands at 128,379.

The ministry said 225,486 COVID tests had been done in the last 24 hours, up from 216,969 on Thursday.

The positivity rate was steady at 3.2%.

The ministry said 369 COVID patients were being treated in intensive care in Italy, up by 17 with respect to Thursday.

It said 3,033 coronavirus sufferers were in ordinary hospital wards, an increase of 58.