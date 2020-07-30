ANSA: Italy registers 289 COVID-19 new cases, deaths up by six

ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry said Wednesday that Italy has registered 289 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, ANSA reports.

That is up from 212 new cases on Tuesday, although the number of swabs was almost 8,000 higher on Wednesday at 56,018.

Only two regions did not register any new coronavirus cases, Umbria and Basilicata.

The ministry said six COVID-19 sufferers have died here in the last 24 hours, compared to 12 on Tuesday.

That takes Italy's coronavirus death toll up to 35,129.

It said 12,616 people are currently known to be positive for the coronavirus in Italy, up by seven in a day.

Most of those people, 11,847 (+27), are in isolation at home, while 731 (-18) are being treated in hospital and a further 38 (-2) are in intensive care.

The number to have recovered from COVID-19 in Italy is up by 275 to 199,031.

The total number of confirmed cases here, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, stands at 246,776.