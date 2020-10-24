ANSA: Italy registers over 19,000 COVID-19 new cases

ROME. KAZINFORM - The health ministry said Friday that COVID-19 contagion is still on the up in Italy, with 19,143 new cases registered in the last 24 hours, ANSA reports.

That was up from 16,079 new cases on Thursday.

The ministry said 182,032 COVID swabs have been done in the last 24 hours, the highest level since the start of the coronavirus emergency.

It said 91 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, down from 136 on Thursday.

Italy's coronavirus death toll now stands at 37,059.

It said 186,002 people are currently positive here, up 16,700.

The number of the recovered climbed 2,352 to 261,808. The total number of confirmed cases, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, is 484,869.

The ministry said over 1,000 COVID patients (1,049) are in intensive care, up 57 on Thursday.

It said 10,549 COVID patients are in other hospital departments, up 855.