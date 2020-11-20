ANSA: Italy reports 36,176 new COVID-19 cases

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been some 36,176 new cases of COVID-19 registered in Italy in the last 24 hours, the health ministry said Thursday, about 2,000 more than Wednesday, ANSA reports.

The total of cases is now up to 1,308,528.

There have been 653 new victims, down 100 on Wednesday and bringing the total toll since the start of the epidemic to 47,870.

Italy registered 34,282 new COVID cases on Wednesday.

There were 753 fresh victims.