ANSA: Italy reports 4,197 new COVID-19 cases, 38 more victims

ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 4,197 new cases of COVID-19 in Italy in the last 24 hours, and 38 more victims of the virus, the health ministry said Monday, ANSA reports.

That compares with 5,822 new cases and 26 more victims Sunday.

The currently positive are 98,775, up 1.788 on Sunday.

The recovered and discharged are 4,581,396, up 2,727 on Sunday.

The case tally since the start of the pandemic is 4,812,594, and the death toll 132,423.

Some 249,115 more tests have been done, compared with 434,771 Sunday.

The positivity rate is up from 1.3% to 1.7%.

Intensive care cases are up 17 to 145, and hospital admissions up 147 to 3,362.