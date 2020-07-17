EN
    17:54, 17 July 2020 | GMT +6

    ANSA: Italy’s COVID-19 death toll passes 35,000 mark

    ROME. KAZINFORM - There have been 230 fresh coronavirus infections in the last 24 hours in Italy, compared to the 162 new cases registered on Wednesday, the civil protection department said Thursday, ANSA reports.

    It said 20 COVID-19 sufferers have died in the last 24 hours, taking the overall death toll up to 35,017.
    That compares to 13 coronavirus deaths on Wednesday.
    The department said the number of people to have recovered from COVID-19 is up 230 to 196,246.
    The number of people currently positive is down 20 to 12,473.
    The total number of recorded cases in Italy, including the deceased, the recovered and the currently positive, has risen to 243,736.


