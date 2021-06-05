ANSA: Italy's COVID-19 Rt down to 0.62

ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's COVID-19 Rt reproduction number has stayed on a downward trend, dropping to 0.68, compared to 0.72 last week, according to the latest weekly coronavirus monitoring report of the health ministry and the Higher Health Institute (ISS), sources said on Friday.

The incidence fell to 32 cases for every 100,000 inhabitants, down from 47 last week, according to the report, which will be presented later on Friday after being examined by the government's 'control room' COVID taskforce, ANSA reports.