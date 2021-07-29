21:38, 29 July 2021 | GMT +6
ANSA: Italy’s fourth wave of COVID-19 has started says Gimbe
ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has «effectively entered the fourth wave» of COVID-19 contagion, the Gimbe health foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday, ANSA reports.
The report said that Italy 's COVID deaths increased in the July 21-27 period after 15 consecutive weeks of falls, rising 46% to 111 from 76 the previous week.
It said the number of new cases increased by 64.8% to 31,963 from 19,390.
It said there was a 42.9% rise in the number of people self-isolating due to contagion, going to 68,510 from 47,951.
It said there was a 34.9% rise in the number of coronavirus sufferers admitted to hospital and a rise of 14.5% in the number of COVID patients in intensive care.