ANSA: Italy’s fourth wave of COVID-19 has started says Gimbe

ROME. KAZINFORM - Italy has «effectively entered the fourth wave» of COVID-19 contagion, the Gimbe health foundation said in its weekly coronavirus monitoring report on Thursday, ANSA reports.

The report said that Italy 's COVID deaths increased in the July 21-27 period after 15 consecutive weeks of falls, rising 46% to 111 from 76 the previous week.

It said the number of new cases increased by 64.8% to 31,963 from 19,390.

It said there was a 42.9% rise in the number of people self-isolating due to contagion, going to 68,510 from 47,951.

It said there was a 34.9% rise in the number of coronavirus sufferers admitted to hospital and a rise of 14.5% in the number of COVID patients in intensive care.