ANSA: Italy's GDP fell 8.8% in 2020 - ISTAT

ROME. KAZINFORM ISTAT said Tuesday that Italy's GDP fell by 8.8% in 2020 with respect to the previous year, in a preliminary estimate based on raw quarterly data. The national statistics agency said the drop was 8.9% according to its calendar-adjusted estimate.

The figures are slightly better than the fall of 9% estimated in the government's NADEF economic blueprint after the COVID-19 pandemic plunged Italy into recession, ANSA reports.