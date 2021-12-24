ANSA: Italy’s Govt bringing in new COVID-19 measures

ROME. KAZINFORM Premier Mario Draghi's government is expected to bring in new COVID-19 prevention measures on Thursday due to the sharp upswing in contagion and the arrival of the Omicron variant.

The government is poised to make it obligatory to wear facemasks outdoors and reduce the duration of the Green Pass health certificate for people who are vaccinated for the coronavirus from nine to six months as of February 1, sources said after a meeting of the 'control room' COVID task force, ANSA reports.

Furthermore, Draghi's cabinet is set to require that people wear FFP2 masks to go to cinemas, theatres and sporting events and to travel on pubic transport rather than, for example, an ordinary surgical mask.

The executive is also expected to make the Green Pass obligatory for all customers who consume food or drink inside a bar and restaurant.

At the moment the Green Pass is needed to sit inside an establishment but not to consume something at the counter of a bar or cafe.

People with diabetes or heart disease are among those considered to be at high risk of getting seriously ill from COVID-19.