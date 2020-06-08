17:01, 08 June 2020 | GMT +6
ANSA: Italy's hospitals to return fully operational but with new rules
ROME. KAZINFORM Italy's hospitals are set to return to normality after the COVID-19 emergency and start recouping the health services that had to be postponed between March and now.
Long Road.
It will be a long road and not an easy one and a series of steps will be required to limit the risk of contagion as much as possible , ANSA reports.
Staggered Appointment.
These include favouring the booking of appointments and the payment of health service 'ticket' charges via web and telephone and improved distribution of examinations and operations across the morning and the afternoon in order to stagger appointments.
New Phase.
«Today we are in a new phase of this epidemic,» said Health Minister Roberto Speranza.
«And we have to focus our attention on all the other pathologies that, in some way, have been put onto a second level (during the emergency)».
«But we must still be prudent. We must not think that everything is over and the battle has been won». Postponed Appointments.
